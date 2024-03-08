E.P. House candidate, Central Falls firefighters PAC fined for state campaign finance violations

ASHLEY PEREIRA, a Democrat who ran for the R.I. House District 64 seat to represent East Providence in 2022, and the political action committee for the Central Falls firefighters union, both agreed to pay a $1,500 fine by July 1, for violating state campaign laws.

