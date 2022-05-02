E.P. nursing home closing amid missing paychecks, safety violations

EAST PROVIDENCE – A 57-bed nursing home called Elderwood at Riverside says it’s closing down by the end of the month, after the R.I. Department of Health issued a compliance order stopping the nursing home from admitting new residents for at least 30 days. The facility faces violations for unpermitted construction and citations for failing to pay workers in a timely manner.

Elderwood at Riverside, located at 100 Wampanoag Trail, said it expects to end operations no later than May 31, and that the closure will affect 26 residents and 48 staff members.

The decision to close came amid a proposed acquisition by Island Health and Rehab LLC, which had been managing the facility since April 2020 under an operations transfer agreement with Elderwood, the company said. The state was vetting the proposed acquisition deal and an application for licensure sought by Health and Rehab LLC when the nursing home decided to remove the limited liability company as manager and close.

Island Health and Rehab was removed as manager of the facility at the direction of RIDOH, Elderwood officials said. Elderwood added it notified Island Health and Rehab officials and RIDOH in March that it was terminating the operations transfer agreement.

- Advertisement -

Elderwood, which operates long-term care and skilled nursing facilities at more than 30 locations in New York, Rhode Island and Vermont, said its staff is working with families and residents “to find appropriate accommodations and to make transitions” to new nursing homes.

“Our first concern is, and always has been, the care and well-being of the residents,” said Nancy Cicogna, administrator of Elderwood at Riverside, which said it wanted to make those patient transitions “as smooth as possible.”

A spokesperson for RIDOH said the state agency is monitoring the closure process.

“Assistance is being provided to residents to ensure that they end up at new facilities of their choosing,” said Joseph Wendelken, a RIDOH spokesperson.

The nursing home company said its local staff are being invited to apply for open positions at other Elderwood locations, including the Elderwood of Scallop Shell in South Kingstown.

The closing comes after RIDOH issued a compliance order in late March to Elderwood at Riverside and facility manager Island Health and Rehab, regarding violations of state regulations for nursing facilities related to patient care and safety.

RIDOH said in the compliance order that a department surveyor, along with a local building inspector and state fire marshal, investigated the facility and found construction in the basement that didn’t meet building codes and was being done without permits.

“Fire protection features such as fire alarm and sprinklers were impeded or altered during this construction,” the compliance order states, adding that the facility was allowed to remain open but with a “significant” section of the property closed down.

During an investigation of the situation, RIDOH said it found out that some of Elderwood at Riverside’s essential vendors, “including waste disposal, utilities, nursing supplies, and medical transportation services,” had not been paid on a timely basis, with past due balances well over 90 days.

“Failure to maintain timely payments on vendor accounts caused, or imminently threatened to cause, the interruption of supplies and services necessary for the well-being of the facility resident,” the compliance order states.

Further investigation found that Island Health and Rehab, which was solely responsible for staffing and payroll, failed to pay staff in a timely manner, “leading to instability in the facility’s staffing” resources.

“The pattern and practice of the facility manager, as described above, places the residents of the respondent facility in danger of imminent harm,” according to the compliance order, which called for immediately removing Island Health and Rehab and any of its affiliated entities from having any authority over or involvement in the operations of Elderwood at Riverside.

After freezing admissions for 30 days, RIDOH said in the compliance order that new residents would only be allowed at Elderwood at Riverside if the facility showed that it was paying its employees and vendors in a timely manner and satisfied all its past due balances.

According to an application for a change in effective control that was filed with the RIDOH, Island Health and Rehab was led by chief operating officer Louis Kass, a licensed nursing home administrator who developed the Cardiac Rehab Program in Florida, along with Levi Rudd, chief executive officer. Rudd created a nursing home chain called Blue Ridge, acquiring and managing 50 nursing homes in Florida, South Carolina, North Carolina, Alabama and Georgia.

The head of Elderwood said they thought it was best to close the facility amid the recent problems.

“The transfer of clinical operations to Island Health and Rehab has languished for some time, and we did not feel we could direct the facility to the high operational standards under which we had maintained prior to the transaction with Island Health and Rehab,” said Phil Quillard, chief operating officer of Elderwood.

The 16,868 square-foot East Providence facility was built and established as a nursing home in 1962, according to city records.

John Gage, the president and CEO of the Rhode Island Health Care Association, said the closing of Elderwood at Riverside was the fifth nursing home in Rhode Island to close since the COVID-19 pandemic. Other facilities that have recently closed include Hallworth House in Providence, Woodpecker Hill Health Center in Coventry, Apple Watch Hill in Westerly and the Ballou Home in Woonsocket.

“Learning of any facility closure is always saddening. The lives of the residents, the staff members, and their respective family members will be impacted,” Gage said. “Years of chronic underfunding by Rhode Island Medicaid, together with the impact of the pandemic – most notably, the unprecedented and growing labor crisis – have put many facilities in our state at risk. The Rhode Island Health Care Association continues to advocate for significant rate reform to ensure that Medicaid reimbursement covers the actual cost of caring for the most fragile Rhode Islanders who are entrusted to our care.”

Marc Larocque is a PBN staff writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @LaRockPBN.