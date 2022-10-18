Eagle Academy Foundation, Webster Bank launch finance program in schools

STAMFORD, Conn. – Webster Bank is teaming up with a public school network to teach students in participating schools about personal finance, according to a news release.

The Webster/Eagle Academy Finance lab, funded by a $100,000 grant from Webster Bank’s charitable foundation, will offer financial education in each of the Eagle Academy Foundation’s six schools, including five in New York City and one in New Jersey.

The partnership is part of a larger series of educational finance labs Webster has planned throughout its footprint in the coming months, the release stated.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.

