Eagle Steam, Grant’s mills listed on National Register of Historic Places

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GRANT’S MILL in Cumberland is now listed on the National Register of Historic Places. COURTESY RHODE ISLAND HISTORICAL PRESERVATION & HERITAGE COMMISSION

PROVIDENCE – Two mills in Rhode Island have been newly listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the Rhode Island Historical Preservation & Heritage Commission announced Monday.  The Eagle Steam Mill in the Olneyville neighborhood of Providence and Grant’s Mill in Cumberland have joined the official list of places of significance in American history, architecture

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