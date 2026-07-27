Eagle Steam, Grant’s mills listed on National Register of Historic Places

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PROVIDENCE – Two mills in Rhode Island have been newly listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the Rhode Island Historical Preservation & Heritage Commission announced Monday. The Eagle Steam Mill in the Olneyville neighborhood of Providence and Grant’s Mill in Cumberland have joined the official list of places of significance in American history, architecture

PROVIDENCE – Two mills in Rhode Island have been newly listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the

Rhode Island Historical Preservation & Heritage Commission announced Monday.

The Eagle Steam Mill in the Olneyville neighborhood of Providence and Grant’s Mill in Cumberland have joined the official list of places of

significance in American history, architecture and culture.

The Historical Preservation & Heritage Commission submitted the National Register nominations for Eagle Steam Mill and Grant’s Mill. Consultants Edward Connors and Kim Smith Barnett drafted the The Eagle Steam Mill nomination.

Cumberland hired Brent Runyan to draft the nomination for Grant’s Mill.

“Together, these sites help tell the story of Rhode Island’s multifaceted industrial heritage,” said Joanna Doherty, H

istorical Preservation & Heritage Commission

deputy director. “Eagle Steam Mill operated in a dense industrial area of Providence, adapting and expanding as the textile industry evolved. Grant’s Mill produced lumber in a rural corner of the state and preserved an early-19th-century technology.”

The Eagle Steam Mill was built between 1829 and 1948. It was established by John Waterman and contributed

to

the broader development of the Olneyville neighborhood in Providence as a textile manufacturing district and population center. Waterman was early to embrace stationary, steam-powered engines, which meant he did not need to secure direct water access to power his textile mill. His gamble on a new technology allowed Eagle Steam Mill to grow and flourish.

From 1846 to 1898, a subdivided portion of the mill operated under the name Harrison Steam Mill Co. Later converted from cotton to worsted production, the plant underwent significant physical changes during its ownership by the Providence Combing Co. between 1908 and its closure in 1954. Like many Rhode Island textile businesses that closed after World War II, Providence Combing could no longer compete with the South and its cheap labor, new machinery and lower costs of doing business, the historical commission said.

In recent years, Eagle Steam Mill has been subdivided into two separately owned parcels and converted to workspace for artists and creative entrepreneurs. Portions of the building have been rehabilitated by Harrison Steam LLC, a joint venture between Armory Revival Co. and Ocean State Land, using the Federal Historic Preservation Tax Credit.

Joseph Grant established Grant’s Mill in Cumberland following the loss of his family’s earlier sawmill in the Great Gale of 1815. The R.I. State Business Directory, according to the historical commission, lists Grant’s Mill as commercially active until 1909, after which it was sold to private owners by trustees of Grant’s heirs. Water-powered country sawmills such as Grant’s Mill were vital to the early economy of Rhode Island and the region, the historical commission said. They primarily served the local community, although some that were located near larger rivers exported their products to be sold in Boston and Providence.

The nomination for Grant’s Mill was prepared using a c

ertified local government

grant award. Grant’s Mill is a rare surviving example of early-19th-century, water-powered manufacturing, and its circa 1818 sawmill is the only extant sash-type sawmill remaining in its original location in Rhode Island, the historical commission said. Grant’s Mill is unusual in that it also includes an attached grist mill.

[caption id="attachment_528611" align="alignleft" width="267"]THE EAGLE STEAM Mill in the Olneyville neighborhood of Providence is now listed on the National Register of Historic Places. /COURTESY RHODE ISLAND HISTORICAL PRESERVATION & HERITAGE COMMISSION[/caption]