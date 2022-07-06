EaglePicher fined $108K, settles hazardous waste dispute with EPA

EAST GREENWICH – EaglePicher Technologies LLC has paid a $108,810 penalty and changed how it will handle and store hazardous waste at its local facility following a settlement with the Environmental Protection Agency announced on Tuesday.

The EPA accused the privately held, Delaware-based battery maker with violating the federal Resource Conservation and Recovery Act and federally enforceable Rhode Island hazardous waste regulations. Following an inspection, the agency alleged EaglePicher accumulated hazardous waste in a storage tank for more than 90 days, failed to segregate containers of incompatible wastes, failed to properly label containers and failed to label and track accumulation times for universal wastes.

EaglePicher confirmed that the local manufacturing facility is in compliance with state and federal hazardous waste-management laws.