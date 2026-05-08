Early detection is vital to saving lives, reducing health costs

By
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James T. Brett
James T. Brett

The New England Council recently hosted a forum in Boston exploring some of the incredible innovations in our region focused on the early detection of diseases. We heard about some of the remarkable advances in technology that are enabling earlier detection of everything from cancer to Alzheimer’s disease. From our keynote speaker, U.S. Rep. Jim

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