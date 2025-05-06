Earthwise Energy Technologies Acquires Wilkinson Associates, Inc. to Expand Engineering Services

Strategic acquisition set to expand and diversify Earthwise’s design and engineering capabilities

Pawtucket, Rhode Island— Arden Building Companies is pleased to announce that Earthwise Energy Technologies, its professional engineering and building automation controls subsidiary, has acquired Wilkinson Associates, Inc., a premier consulting engineering firm specializing in analysis and design for mechanical building systems.

In conjunction with Earthwise’s growth strategy and market expansion, this partnership combines the expertise of the two firms to provide a more comprehensive menu of engineering services, bringing increased value, diversified experience, and enhanced capabilities in specialized system design and sustainable building applications.

“Wilkinson Associates has established the benchmark for high-quality engineering services in the region. As part of Earthwise, their experience will strengthen our capabilities and allow us to offer a broader range of design and engineering services, diversify our design expertise, and enhance our market presence,” stated Robert M. Bolton, CEO of Arden Building Companies. “This expansion will drive innovation and bolster our design-build/assist delivery method — further solidifying our position as the premier full-service mechanical/electrical contracting and engineering firm in New England.”

Established in 1971, Wilkinson Associates, Inc. has built a reputation for delivering high-quality, cost-effective, and value-maximized designs for key clients throughout the region, including Hasbro, CVS, Brown University, Amica, Providence College, and Rhode Island College, as well as a myriad of other commercial, residential, institutional, and data center projects. With attention toward energy conservation as a facet of system design, Wilkinson Associates also specializes in the application of energy storage and recovery systems, offering clients reduced operational costs while increasing sustainability.

“Having enjoyed a decades-long, multi-generational design and construction relationship with Arden Building Companies, our team is excited to join forces with Earthwise Energy Technologies,” said Robert Steven Wilkinson, P.E., president of Wilkinson Associates. “This new relationship will enable us to offer the design and construction community enhanced engineering services, leveraging our combined expertise and experience.”

With a common mission of providing high-quality services, shared core values, and a mutual dedication to excellence, all Wilkinson Associates employees have seamlessly integrated into the Earthwise Energy Technologies team, and therefore part of the Arden Building Companies family.

About Earthwise Energy Technologies

Earthwise provides a full slate of professional engineering and building automation controls services – from design-build capabilities and testing and balancing to maintenance programs and system training – for clients across various markets. With a commitment to energy efficiency, reducing environmental impact, and optimizing system operations, Earthwise Energy Technologies increases the value and competitiveness of your building while ensuring comfort and safety. For more information, please visit www.earthwisetech.com.

About Arden Building Companies

As the parent company for Arden Engineering Constructors, Corporate Mechanical of New England, Earthwise Energy Technologies, MJ Daly, and Unique Metal Works, Arden Building Companies is a leading sole-source provider of mechanical and electrical contracting services in New England. Offering the full slate of building system services– from engineering and building automation controls to sheet metal fabrication, our clients entrust us to deliver complex projects with integrity and an adherence to cost and schedule control. With five locations throughout Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and Connecticut, Arden Building Companies employs over 650 office and union craft personnel. For more information, visit www.ardenbuildingcompanies.com.

About Wilkinson Associates, Inc.

Established in 1971, Wilkinson Associates, Inc. is a professional consulting engineering firm specializing in the analysis and design of mechanical building systems for new construction, rehabilitation, and restoration projects. With personalized client services, Wilkinson Associates prides itself on focused involvement and overall project success.