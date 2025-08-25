East Bay Community Action Program names Raney new medical director

EAST PROVIDENCE – The East Bay Community Action Program recently announced Dr. Jennifer Raney has been named its new medical director.

In her new role, Raney will provide medical leadership and supervision to the group, manage the daily operation of the agency’s three community health centers and provide direct patient care services.

Before joining the agency, Raney was the director of the family nurse practitioner residency at Providence Community Health Center. Also, as a clinical instructor of medical sciences at the Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University’s Gateway Program, she mentors master-level students looking for new paths to medical school and careers in health sciences. She has also taught and mentored graduate and postgraduate students at Boston University and University of Rhode Island.

Raney, a board-certified family physician, earned her medical degree from Jefferson Medical College at Thomas Jefferson University and completed her residency in family medicine at Brown’s Warren Alpert Medical School. She earned her bachelor’s degree in biology from Williams College and holds a Master of Health Care Delivery Science from Dartmouth College.

Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Castellani@PBN.com.