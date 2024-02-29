East Greenwich Cape built in 1999 sells for $1.4M

EAST GREENWICH – A 4,000-square-foot Cape Cod-style home constructed in 1999 recently sold for $1.4 million, according to public records.

The home at 35 David Court contains four bedrooms, three full bathrooms and two half-bathrooms, across nearly three stories, according to the town’s online property tax evaluation database. The residence comes with 1.36 acres of land, including a stone wall and a fenced-in yard, along with an attached garage with three parking spaces, a 780-square-foot wooden deck, a 575-square-foot patio and a 120-square-foot shed, according to the database.

The home, located on a cul-de-sac in the Tipping Rock neighborhood, also contains three fireplaces, according to the database.

The front entrance of the home leads to an open floor first level featuring an eat-in kitchen with granite counters, glass front cabinetry, and a center island with a built-in second kitchen sink, according to Residential Properties Ltd., which represented the seller.

- Advertisement -

The sunroom includes a stone gas fireplace and cathedral ceilings, with the room overlooking the backyard, next to a living room with a wet bar, a wood-burning fireplace and custom built-in shelves, the real estate firm said.

The dining room features oversized windows. The first floor also includes a laundry room, a pantry and two lavettes, the firm said.

The primary bedroom on the second floor features a newly updated bathroom, a dual sink vanity, a walk-in shower, a walk-in closet and two additional closets, along with a sitting area with built-in bookshelves, the firm said.

The home was most recently valued by East Greenwich property assessors in fiscal year 2023 as being worth $810,000, according to the town’s online property tax evaluation database.

The seller was represented by Sasha Mellor, of Residential Properties, while the buyer was represented by Gregory Dantas, of RI Real Estate Services.

According to the warranty deed, a public record of the sale, the home was sold by Peter Schavone and Julie Schavone, of Medfield, Mass., to Daniel Marusak and Caitlin Murusak, of East Greenwich.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @LaRockObama.