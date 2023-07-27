East Greenwich colonial sells for $1.06M, marking highest sale in Executive Estates

EAST GREENWICH – A brick colonial at 1 Russell Way was recently sold for $1.06 million, according to Compass Inc., which represented the seller.

The transaction marks the highest sale ever recorded in the town’s Executive Estates neighborhood, according to Compass, which cited data maintained by the Rhode Island Multiple Listing Service.

The 4,550-square-foot home contains four bedrooms, two full bathrooms and one half-bathroom. The home also comes with an attached three-car garage.

The two-story home was constructed in 1998 on a 2.21-acre lot. The home features hardwood floors throughout, central air, a kitchen with a center island, a family room with a fireplace, and sliding doors that lead out to a rear patio.

The property closed for $71,000 over the asking price, according to Compass.

Kira Greene, founding agent of the Compass Providence office, represented the seller in the transaction. The buyer was represented by Peter Ciccone, of RE/MAX Professionals.

The home was most recently valued by East Greenwich assessors in fiscal year 2023 as being worth $599,500, according to the town’s online property tax evaluation database.

According to the warranty deed, a public record of the sale, the home was sold by Kyle Dungan and Danielle Dungan. The property was purchased by Justin Morse and Amy Uddin, of Warwick, according to the warranty deed.

