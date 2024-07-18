East Greenwich colonial sells for $1.25M, most ever in Queen’s Grant

EAST GREENWICH – A 4,600-square-foot colonial constructed in 1976 in the Queen’s Grant neighborhood of the town recently sold for $1.25 million, according to Residential Properties Ltd., which represented the seller.

The 95 Bow St. property sits on 1.3 acres of land and the home contains four bedrooms, three full bathrooms and one half-bathroom.

This is the highest sale ever recorded in the Queen’s Grant neighborhood in East Greenwich, according to Residential Properties, citing records kept by the Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service.

The first floor of the home includes two living rooms, each with a fireplace, flanked by the open kitchen and formal dining room, according to Residential Properties. The two-story home’s enclosed sunroom offers a view of the backyard patio, deck area and 650-square-foot inground pool, the real estate firm said.

The backyard also features a fire pit and a koi pond, used for holding koi carp, a traditional feature of Japanese gardens, according to the real estate firm.

The second floor features a primary suite with a fireplace, along with the other bedrooms, while the finished basement level provides another 1,000 square feet of empty living space, according to Residential Properties.

The home comes with an attached three-car garage, with 800 square feet of space, according to property records.

The home was most recently valued by East Greenwich property assessors in fiscal year 2024 as being worth $982,000, according to the town’s online property tax evaluation database. Of that, $313,400 was attributed to the 1.3 acres of land.

Residential Properties sales associate Beth DeSista represented the seller as the listing agent in this transaction. Lisa Bernardeau, of Redfin Corp., represented the buyer.

According to the warranty deed, the property was sold by Robin Fisher and Elwood Fisher, of East Greenwich, to Jean Cabot.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @LaRockObama.