East Greenwich colonial sells for $1.2M, highest for town in 2021

EAST GREENWICH – A colonial-style home in Howland Farms has sold for $1.2 million. It is the highest price for a single-family home in East Greenwich so far this year, according to Residential Properties Ltd., which represented the buyer in the transaction.

The house at 14 Howland Farm Road has four bedrooms and three bathrooms and a contemporary interior design. It has a two-story grand entry and hardwood flooring throughout. The house sits on a 1.1-acre lot and has a library, a covered porch and a partially finished basement. It was built in 1993.

The sellers were identified in town real estate records as Joseph A. Farside and Aubrey L. Lombardo. The buyers were identified as Jared and Molly Fridley, according to the records.

The closing was on March 12.

Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at MacDonald@PBN.com.

