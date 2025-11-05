East Greenwich Education Association, School Committee announce new 3-year teacher contract 

EAST GREENWICH – The School Committee and the East Greenwich Education Association, which serves as the teachers union and represents educators in East Greenwich Public Schools, on Oct. 29 announced the ratification of a new three-year collective bargaining agreement for teachers from Sept. 1, 2025, through Aug. 31, 2028.

The agreement balances fiscal responsibility with recognition of the important contributions and work of teachers. Among the key points is the first-time implementation of longevity pay, in addition to higher starting salaries.

“Our educators go above and beyond every day to provide authentic and meaningful experiences and learning opportunities to engage students and keep our schools among the best in the state,” said Terri Garno, president of the East Greenwich Education Association. “This agreement is a step toward ensuring teachers are respected, supported and compensated fairly for the work we do.”

Additional highlights of the agreement include a modernized salary structure, with a new step table and updated degree lanes for greater value placed on advanced education. Several joint labor-management committees will also be formed to address topics such as teacher schedules and working conditions to facilitate collaboration between both parties. There will also be a cost-of-living increase of 2% in the second and third years of the agreement.

“This contract represents what can be accomplished when both sides come to the table focused on what’s best for our students and staff,” said Alyson Powell, chair of the East Greenwich School Committee. “We are proud to have reached a fair agreement that supports our educators, values their work and experience, and helps East Greenwich remain competitive in attracting exceptional teachers to support our amazing schools.

“This was truly a collaborative process,” Powell added. “We’re grateful to our teachers’ association for their partnership and mutual focus on the success of our schools.”

“Our commitment to our craft and the time we spend working for our students should be represented in our contract,” Garno said. “Together with the School Committee, we created a product that reflects that.”

Veer Mudambi is the Special Projects Editor at the Providence Business News. He can be reached at mudambi@pbn.com.