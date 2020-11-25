East Greenwich Firefighters Association closes firehouse after COVID-19 outbreak

EAST GREENWICH – The East Greenwich Firefighters Association has temporarily closed one of its stations after nearly two-thirds of its firefighters tested positive for COVID-19.

The union, IAFF Local 3328, announced on Twitter Wednesday morning that 21 of 34 firefighters had been infected, forcing them to shutter one of two local stations. Most of those diagnosed are experiencing “mild” symptoms, though some have “rather moderate” symptoms, the association said on Twitter.

Neighboring communities’ fire departments will offer emergency assistance as needed through their mutual aid agreements.

Neither the Firefighters’ Association nor the East Greenwich Fire Department immediately returned inquiries for comment.

