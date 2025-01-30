East Greenwich home with 6,300 square feet of space sells for $1.88M

EAST GREENWICH – A 6,300-square-foot colonial in the Westwood Farms neighborhood recently sold for $1.88 million, according to Residential Properties Ltd., which represented the seller in this transaction.

The 115 Westfield Drive home contains four bedrooms, five bathrooms and two half-bathrooms. The home was constructed by Levesque Builders in 1995.

The home features a two-story foyer, along with hardwood floors and crown molding. The cathedral living room comes with a gas fireplace with a mantle over it, the firm said.

The home also includes a formal dining room, a butler’s pantry and a recently renovated kitchen, featuring a Thermador four-burner induction cooktop, double-ovens and dishwasher.

French doors from the family room lead out to a large deck, which is also connected to a sunroom, the real estate firm said.

A set of front stairs and a back staircase both lead to the sleeping quarters on the second level of the home, including the primary bedroom with its renovated bathroom, featuring a granite double vanity, an oversized Kohler soaking tub and a walk-in closet with French doors, Residential Properties said.

A finished basement with a walkout to the backyard includes a wet bar and a media room. There’s also a guest bedroom with an en suite bathroom, along with a gym, the firm said.

The backyard features a bluestone patio. The residential property includes 2.52 acres of land, according to public records.

The home was most recently valued by East Greenwich property assessors in fiscal year 2024 as being worth $1.25 million, according to the town’s online property tax evaluation database.

Residential Properties broker associate Therese Vezeridis represented the seller as the listing agent. Lori Seavey, of Keller Williams Realty, represented the buyer.

According to the warranty deed, a public record of the sale, the home was sold by John Liesching and Robbyn Liesching, of East Greenwich, and it was purchased by Vinay Rao and Kathlyn Rao, of Philadelphia.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X @Marc_La_Rock.