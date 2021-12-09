East Providence auctioning off former school property parcels for home construction

EAST PROVIDENCE – The city is seeking bids from interested developers to purchase eight separate 8,000-square-foot parcels to construct single-family homes on vacant land at the former Platt-Watters School complex.

The school was torn down last year after a unanimous vote of the City Council.

The parcels have frontage on Burnside Avenue, Arnold Street, Hoppin Avenue and Smith Street, according to city officials. Bidders are limited to acquiring one parcel per person or entity.

“The sale of these eight lots and the construction of these single-family homes will provide additional opportunities for families who are seeking to live in our great city,” said Mayor Roberto L. DaSilva in an announcement about the vacant land.

In addition to these properties, the former school complex includes three 10,000-square-foot lots that will go out for bid sometime in the future with deed restrictions narrowing development to affordable housing duplexes, DaSilva said.

The closed-envelope bidding process, known as a request for proposals, is ongoing through Dec. 21, when bids will be opened at 11 a.m., the mayor said.

The city said it plans to plant trees along the street in 35-foot intervals in front of the proposed single-family housing parcels, according to the city’s RFP. Other improvements coming to the area include handicap-accessible ramps at the intersection of Burnside Avenue and Arnold Street, along with the intersection of Smith Street and Hoppin Avenue, according to the city. Concrete sidewalks are also going to be installed where there are currently none on Arnold Street.

The bids, which will be publicly recorded, must be submitted in sealed envelopes to the Controller’s Office in Room 103 at East Providence City Hall.

