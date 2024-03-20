East Providence business owners decry state’s response to Washington Bridge closure at city forum

EAST PROVIDENCE – For a group of small-business owners most impacted by the westbound Washington Bridge closure, the response from state and federal officials can largely be summed up in one statement: You're on your own. “It’s been 99 days today since that bridge closed,” said Marco Pacheco, owner of Jordan's Liquors in East Providence, “and I will tell you, the answers we have today are the same answers we had 99 days ago: It’s an SBA loan … We’re being asked to subsidize the incompetence of the RIDOT. It’s ridiculous.” And, Pacheco added, his own request for a loan was denied, with the U.S. Small Business Administration deeming his business too profitable to qualify. But that decision was based on pre-bridge closure, he said, when business at Jordan's Liquor, and in East Providence as a whole, was an entirely different picture. Since the Washington Bridge closure in December, "no one’s coming in from Providence, no one’s coming in from Warwick,” Pacheco said. And even in communities that don’t require travel over the bridge, such as Seekonk or Rehoboth, “customers that used to drive in, they’re not coming.” And while state officials talk of eventual plans, their actions largely feel like "a PR stunt," Pacheco said. "It's meeting after meeting with no transparency about what is actually being worked on." Pacheco was one of several East Providence business owners to speak at a City Council meeting on Tuesday night, where councilors had invited the community to participate in a "Small Business Forum." Like Pacheco, other business owners who spoke at the meeting largely felt state officials don't fully grasp the severity of the closure's impact on business and haven't offered the sense of urgency or resources that would help small-business owners. The SBA loans, for instance, feel lacking to many who already went into debt during the COVID-19 pandemic. Several business owners noted that they don't blame the city government for a lack of resources but pushed for councilors to think of ways they can assist businesses at the local level, suggesting measures such as waiving or reducing tangible taxes or health inspection fees. Because under the current circumstances, the business owners said, they're struggling in ways that harken back to COVID-19 financial losses: Eileen Harvey, owner of Skeff's Pub in East Providence, said that sales are down 25% at the business, particularly driven by a loss of afternoon and after-work traffic. "Your after-work people who would typically stop for a drink, they're not doing that anymore," Harvey said, "because they don't want to sit on the highway for another hour all the way home. They're fatigued ... It takes them forever to get to work, it takes them forever to get home. The last thing they want to do is hop in their car and drive through traffic." The pub is now closed on Mondays and Tuesdays to help manage the financial losses, Harvey said, and she laid off one employee last week. City councilors expressed that they were interested in working on suggestions such as tax and fee relief, which City Council President Robert P. Rodericks called "a little more in our purview" than some of the more in-demand steps, such as grant funding, that would need to take place at a higher level of government. Another attendee, Joel Hellmann, encouraged the formation of a program that would establish a token-style currency specific to East Providence businesses to incentivize business and profits in the city, which councilors also said they would explore. Meanwhile, the city's small-business community has come together in an absence of state support, business owners said. "What we've been advocating is this idea of self-rescue," said Robert Ferreira, who leads a group in town called The Business League. "No one is going to come get you out of this situation that we're in." Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.