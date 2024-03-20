East Providence business owners decry state’s response to Washington Bridge closure at city forum

By
-
EILEEN HARVEY, owner of Skeff's Pub in East Providence, speaks at a City Council meeting on March 19. / PBN PHOTO/JACQUELYN VOGHEL

EAST PROVIDENCE – For a group of small-business owners most impacted by the westbound Washington Bridge closure, the response from state and federal officials can largely be summed up in one statement: You’re on your own. “It’s been 99 days today since that bridge closed,” said Marco Pacheco, owner of Jordan’s Liquors in East Providence,

