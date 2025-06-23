East Providence Fire Department becomes first in U.S. to use non-PFAS turnout gear

EAST PROVIDENCE – The East Providence Fire Department recently became the first in the country to purchase and use non-PFAS turnout gear throughout the department.

PFAS stands for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, which are chemicals often used to make gear water- and stain-resistant, but they have increasingly been linked to health problems such as cancer.

The gear, which includes Milliken Assure – North America’s first non-PFAS, non-halogenated, flame-resistant moisture barrier – was purchased as part of a $658,000 investment from the city. The 170 sets of turnout gear will be offered to 125 full-time firefighters. The gear was provided as part of a collaboration between textile manufacturer Milliken & Co. and protective gear manufacturer Fire-Dex.

“This is about progress, partnership and making deliberate decisions that reflect our department’s values,” said Fire Chief Michael Carey. “We’re proud to work with U.S. suppliers who share our vision and respond with innovation and accountability.”

The new gear comes as there’s been growing efforts throughout the U.S. to find PFAS alternatives in firefighting gear. This includes a bill introduced in the R.I. General Assembly that would prohibit the use of intentionally added PFAS in firefighter turnout gear sold or used in the state beginning in 2027.

“Fire-Dex and Milliken listened closely to what we wanted and worked with us every step of the way,” said Mayor Roberto DaSilva. “This gear delivery represents more than new uniforms – it represents a commitment to keep our firefighters protected when they put their lives in danger to keep our communities safe.”

The gear does not rely on fluorinated chemistry in any of its protective layers, which include the outer shell, thermal liner and moisture barrier. While non-fluorinated fabrics have existed for outer shells and thermal liners, the moisture barrier has used fluorochemicals for repellency and pathogen resistance.

The gear has gone through performance and safety testing, including being certified by Underwriters Laboratories, and it meets the National Fire Protection Association 1971-2018 standard, which establishes minimum levels of protection from thermal, physical, environmental and bloodborne pathogen hazards.

Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at castellani@pbn.com.