East Providence industrial mill listed for $3.3M

By
-
THE FORMER Colonial Mills Inc. site at 77 Pawtucket Ave. in East Providence. The property has been listed at a starting bid of $3.3 million. / COURTESY GOOGLE MAPS

EAST PROVIDENCE – An industrial and warehouse facility with office space has hit the market at a starting bid of $3.3 million, said property representative Sweeney Real Estate & Appraisal. The two story, 72,696 square-foot building is situated on about 2.7 acres of land and located at 77 Pawtucket Ave., according to the Sweeney listing.

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Facing the Holidays with a Cancer Diagnosis

The holidays are often painted as a time of joy, tradition, and togetherness. But for…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display