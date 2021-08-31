East Providence introduces proposed $178M FY 22 budget with 1.4% tax increase

EAST PROVIDENCE – Taxpayers could see a slight increase in their city taxes under the proposed fiscal 2022 spending plan introduced by Mayor Roberto L. DaSilva on Aug. 23.

The $177.6 million budget, which includes the contribution to the school department, represents an $8.2 million, or 4.8%, increase over the current fiscal year budget.

The proposed budget relies in part on a 1.36% increase in city property tax rates to help fill the higher expenses, although that could be cut to 0.59% if additional federal grant funding comes through, DaSilva said in an Aug. 23 letter to the City Council.

Under the proposed tax increase, residential real estate taxes would rise from $21.50 to $21.79 per $1,000 of assessed value. Commercial real estate taxes would increase from $26.45 to $26.81 and tangible taxes would increase from $55.41 to $56.17.

For an average single-family home valued at $232,000, this translates to an extra $59 in property taxes, according to the city.

A third of the $8.2 million budget increase comes from the bond for the new East Providence High School, which has been increased by about $2.85 million. The school department has also increased its spending by $1.6 million, although only an additional $639,639 has been requested in the city contribution.

City salaries and compensation increased $1.3 million, while the required annual contributions to police and fire pensions call for a $1.37 million allocation.

Federal stimulus funds through the American Rescue Plan Act will also help cover several costs, including just under $1 million in full- and part-time positions that were previously unfilled during the pandemic, including for the East Providence Police Department, the Department of Public Works, the East Providence Library and the Planning and Economic Development Department.

The city is also planning to hire 24 firefighters and staff a fourth full-time rescue at its Rumford station using federal grant funds through the Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response grant program. If the city receives the requested funding, it will cut the tax increase to 0.59%.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.