East Providence joins Blackstone Valley Tourism Council to launch tourism campaign

EAST PROVIDENCE – The city of East Providence has joined forces with the Blackstone Valley Tourism Council to embark on a $500,000 tourism campaign to promote the city’s attractions, such as the historic Looff Carousel in Riverside, its renovated waterfront pier and the East Bay Bike Path.

The city, which previously had no relationship with any of the state’s six regional tourism districts, was added to the Blackstone Valley Tourism Council in June through legislation passed by the General Assembly. The legislation was sponsored by East Providence legislators Sen. Valarie J. Lawson and Rep. Gregg Amore.

William J. Fazioli, East Providence planning director, said the city has previously been part of the East Bay Tourism Bureau, an agency that disbanded about 10 years ago.

“Since that time, the city has not had a formal tourism effort,” he said, noting that officials are now developing concepts for a logo and branding. “This is why we are so excited about this opportunity. We have so many untold stories to reveal and we can’t wait to get started.”

One such story, Fazioli said, is the city’s newly renovated pier off the East Bay Bike Path, which was used at one time to offload petroleum gas to the Kettle Point terminal where there were 25 oil tanks. “Now it is a new city park offering fishing and great views on upper Narragansett Bay,” he said.

Fazioli said the city’s tourism campaign will be funded by escrowed funds accrued from hotel tax revenues collected by the city over the past six years.

“We do not have a formal budget finalized for all this work but fortunately, the city is able to utilize $500,000 in escrowed funds to support this work,” he said.

Aside from East Providence, the Blackstone Valley Tourism Council represents nine communities in northern Rhode Island: Burrillville, Central Falls, Cumberland, Glocester, Lincoln, North Smithfield, Pawtucket, Smithfield, and Woonsocket.

“East Providence has been connected to the Blackstone Valley area for quite a long time dating back to the city’s industrial legacy in Rumford and Phillipsdale,” said Fazioli. “Blackstone Valley Tourism for many years would have their riverboat tours on the Explorer run out of East Providence that would take visitors up the Seekonk River. In more recent times, BVTC has provided an in-depth study of East Providence’s tourism assets and we believe that with this prior experience that the city could jumpstart our tourism campaign.”

Fazioli said the initial assets to be included in the campaign are the Looff Carousel, East Bay Bike & Kettle Point Pier, Pomham Rocks Lighthouse, Watchemoket Square Arts District, Hunts Mill House and Ten Mile River, Turner Reservoir Hiking trails, among others.

“We are also very excited about the upcoming live music concert series at Bold Point Park this summer along with the expectation of a permanent concert venue to be built in 2023/2024,” he said. “The mayor’s office will be spearheading our work with BVTC along with support from the city’s planning and recreation departments, as well as contributions from the East Providence Historical Society, as well as many cultural organizations in the city.”

Betty Galligan, founder and president of East Providence-based Newberry Public Relations and Marketing Inc., will also be involved in the city’s tourism efforts. She said the city will also be promoting the city’s “restaurants and dining establishments, as food is a destination element that attracts visitation and supports tourism development.”

The BVTC is teaming up on the campaign with East Providence Mayor Roberto DaSilva, the city’s planning and economic development department staff, led by Fazioli, and Chief Economic Planner Jim Moran and East Providence Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Laura McNamara.

“We could not be more pleased to welcome East Providence to our council’s efforts and are most honored to be working together,” said Blackstone Valley Tourism Council CEO and President Robert Billington. “Our goal is to bring East Providence to a higher level of public awareness and visitation as we reveal the city’s attributes. The East Bay Bike Path, the waterfront, great restaurants, history, art, and culture, are what give the city its identity. We will work to give East Providence a well-deserved place of prominence in Rhode Island’s tourism portfolio.”

“This is an opportunity to position East Providence as a viable tourism destination in the state of Rhode Island,” said DaSilva. “Our efforts will be focused on residents, as well as visitors because it’s important to balance sustainable tourism with the people who live and work here. We look forward to supporting this exciting initiative and to spotlight our city’s hallmark features that we all can enjoy and be proud of year-round.”

The R.I. Commerce Corp. did not immediately respond with comment regarding the city’s partnership with BVTC and its tourism campaign.

Cassius Shuman is a PBN staff writer. Contact him at Shuman@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @CassiusShuman.