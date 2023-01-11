East Providence man sentenced for submitting fraudulent COVID-19 business relief applications

PROVIDENCE – An East Providence man has been sentenced to four years in federal prison for submitting fraudulent loan applications seeking hundreds of thousands of dollars in COVID-19 business relief loans.

U.S. Rhode Island Attorney Zachary A. Cunha announced Wednesday that Kevin Mancieri, 49, sent in eight fraudulent U.S. Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program applications to secure $375,928 in loans, complete with fabricated bank records and tax forms. Mancieri, Cunha says, submitted two applications in his own name, four under names of other individuals and one with a stolen identity of a person.

Of the amount Mancieri was seeking, he obtained $92,438, Cunha said. Mancieri subsequently plead guilty Aug. 15 to conspiracy to commit bank fraud, access device fraud and aggravated identity theft.

In addition to his prison sentence, Mancieri was fined $10,000 and ordered to pay $152,246 in restitution.

- Advertisement -

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.