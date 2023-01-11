East Providence man sentenced for submitting fraudulent COVID-19 business relief applications

KEVIN MANCIERI, 49, of East Providence has been sentenced to four years in federal prison for submitting fraudulent loan applications seeking hundreds of thousands of dollars in COVID-19 business relief loans. / COURTESY U.S. DISTRICT COURT
PROVIDENCE – An East Providence man has been sentenced to four years in federal prison for submitting fraudulent loan applications seeking hundreds of thousands of dollars in COVID-19 business relief loans.

U.S. Rhode Island Attorney Zachary A. Cunha announced Wednesday that Kevin Mancieri, 49, sent in eight fraudulent U.S. Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program applications to secure $375,928 in loans, complete with fabricated bank records and tax forms. Mancieri, Cunha says, submitted two applications in his own name, four under names of other individuals and one with a stolen identity of a person.

Of the amount Mancieri was seeking, he obtained $92,438, Cunha said. Mancieri subsequently plead guilty Aug. 15 to conspiracy to commit bank fraud, access device fraud and aggravated identity theft.

In addition to his prison sentence, Mancieri was fined $10,000 and ordered to pay $152,246 in restitution.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.

