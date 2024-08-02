East Providence manufacturer to lay off 205 employees, close plant

Thank you to everyone who applied. Winners will be announced on Monday, August 5th.

The federal notification law requires companies to alert the R.I. DLT before laying off a significant number of workers.

Ennovi, a Singapore-based company, expects it will be closing its plant on Ferris Avenue as part of a “strategic realignment and consolidation” of its North American manufacturing sites, Barbara Finch-Byron, human resources manager for Ennovi said in the WARN notice.

The exact date for the plant closure has not been established, but Ennovi expects it to be no sooner than Jan. 1, 2025. As a result, employees who have not been offered and accepted another job with Ennovi will lose their positions on or after Jan. 1.

Ennovi, which changed its name from Interplex, designs and manufactures parts for electric vehicles. According to its website, Ennovi employs more than 8,000 people across 15 locations globally.

East Providence Mayor Robert DaSilva says his administration received the WARN notice and has been in contact with Matthew Weldon, R.I. DLT director, to help with implementing DLT’s rapid response help.

The city is also working with local manufacturers and the Rhode Island Manufacturers Association to host a job fair for employees affected by the layoffs.

Felix Brockmeyer, CEO of the manufacturer igus Inc., said his company would host an on-site job fair at one of its Rumford offices. The city is also working with Ennovi representatives to provide job placements for employees.

The date, time and location of the job fair will be announced at another time.

A representative for Ennovi did not immediately answer PBN’s request for comment.

