East Providence manufacturer to lay off 205 employees, close plant
Updated at 1:16 p.m.
TOPICS
Updated at 1:16 p.m.
Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article
The Office of Management and Budget (OMB) released significant updated regulations for 2 CFR 200,…Learn More
PBN's All Access Subscription
PBN subscribers get ahead with unlimited access to PBN news, information, and insights from our editorial team, research and data, webinars and much more.
PBN's Daily Newsletters
Get PBN's top stories and breaking news every day in your email inbox.
Helping you succeed in business since 1986.
© Providence Business News. All Rights Reserved.
East Providence Mayor Robert DaSilva says his administration received the WARN notice and has been in contact with Matthew Weldon, R.I. DLT director, to help with implementing DLT’s rapid response help.
The city is also working with local manufacturers and the Rhode Island Manufacturers Association to host a job fair for employees affected by the layoffs.
Felix Brockmeyer, CEO of the manufacturer igus Inc., said his company would host an on-site job fair at one of its Rumford offices. The city is also working with Ennovi representatives to provide job placements for employees.
The date, time and location of the job fair will be announced at another time.A representative for Ennovi did not immediately answer PBN’s request for comment. (UPDATE: Adds comment from East Providence mayor in 7th and 8th paragraphs and comment from Ingus Inc. in 9th and 10th paragraphs) Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Castellani@PBN.com.