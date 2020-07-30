East Providence seeks redevelopment of site near Riverside Square

EAST PROVIDENCE – The city is soliciting development companies who are interested in purchasing and redeveloping a site near Riverside Square, and which runs alongside the popular East Bay Bike Path.

The city-owned site is the former Vamco jewelry company. The city purchased the site, at the corner of Fenner and Bullocks Point Avenue, in 2007. The factory was demolished and the property is now cleared for redevelopment.

An RFP issued by the city seeks companies that are interested in mixed-use projects, which could rise up to three stories.

A mandatory, on-site meeting to review the property will be held at 11 a.m. Aug. 6 with city officials and development companies interested in responding to the RFP.

