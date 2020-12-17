East Providence seeks solutions for failed sea wall

EAST PROVIDENCE – Regular visitors to Rose Larisa Park, opposite the Crescent Park Looff Carousel, may have noticed that safety tape is blocking access to its water-view walkways.

In a request for proposals released last week, the city explains. The sea wall, which supports those pathways, and which dates to the early 1900s, is in risk of collapsing. The city is now soliciting proposals from qualified engineering firms to examine the sea wall to give the city options for repair and repair alternatives.

The sea wall has been damaged by coastal erosion, according to Mayor Bob DaSilva. The area, which overlooks Narragansett Bay, has been cordoned off.

Interested firms should submit a proposal to the city by 11 a.m. on Jan. 6, 2021.

- Advertisement -

Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at MacDonald@PBN.com.