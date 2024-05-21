East Providence settles with former city manager for $750K

Thank you to everyone who applied. Winners will be announced at the end of May.

EAST PROVIDENCE – The city says it has settled with former City Manager Richard Kirby for $750,000 over his firing in 2016.

The City Council terminated Kirby in a 3-2 vote shortly after the former city manager accused the then-councilman Thomas Rose, who held the ceremonial role of mayor, of using taxpayer money to lease a vehicle for personal use.

Kirby was initially suspended before his termination over accusations that he violated several city policies and did not properly investigate claims of sexual harassment, which the City Council at the time claimed resulted in approximately $150,000 of “unnecessary costs.” Kirby maintained his termination was retaliatory following his ethics complaint against Rose.

Kirby filed a lawsuit in R.I. Superior Court in 2019 against the city, Rose, former City Councilor Tracy Ann Capobianco and former city official Timothy Chapman.

Kirby claimed he was entitled to three times the amount of lost wages and benefits, as well as punitive damages and attorney fees under the Rhode Island Whistleblowers’ Protection Act and the Rhode Island Ethics Code. In addition, he sought damages for intentional and negligent infliction of emotional distress.

As part of the settlement announced Tuesday, East Providence has agreed to pay $400,000 to Kirby and the Rhode Island Interlocal Risk Management Trust, the city’s insurer, will pay an additional $350,000.

The city’s portion of the settlement payment is due to the city’s insurance not covering “lost wages and breach of contract,” according to the release.

“This matter is a holdover from the days when East Providence was governed by a city manager/city council form of government and there was little accountability,” Mayor Roberto L. DaSilva said. “While this settlement is in the best interest of the taxpayers of East Providence, not only should this have never happened, but it shines a spotlight on the detrimental effects to our taxpayers when City Council members act alone outside the scope of their duties and responsibilities in a nontransparent manner which is now costing the residents a significant amount of money.”