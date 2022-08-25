East Providence waterfront home sells for $1M in city’s biggest 2022 residential deal

EAST PROVIDENCE – A waterfront home recently sold for $1 million, making it the most expensive residential property sold in the city so far this year, according to the real estate firm that represented the seller in the deal.

With sweeping views of Narragansett Bay, the 4,827-square-foot, two-family home is located at 149 Terrace Ave. in the Riverside neighborhood, said Residential Properties Ltd. The real estate firm cited records from the Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service database showing that the $1 million sale exceeded the cost of any single-family house, condominium or multifamily home sold in East Providence so far this year.

The home, constructed in 1928, comes with a new dock, a float and an 1,100-square-foot composite deck that wraps around the back of the building, overlooking the waterfront, the real estate firm said.

Inside, there are two bedrooms on the first floor and an additional bedroom on the second floor, along with one full bathroom and a half-bathroom on the first floor and another full bathroom upstairs, according to Residential Properties. The primary suite on the second floor also features its own small private deck and a walk-in closet.

The main living space offers an open floor plan, with high ceilings and a walkout to a private patio on the lower ground level below the deck. While it’s currently zoned as a two-family home, the property could be used as a single-family home with a separate single-occupancy apartment, the real estate firm said.

The property was last valued by East Providence assessors in 2019 as being worth $524,800, according to the most recent assessment records published online by the city. The home, along with the 0.17-acre lot, was sold by William West, successor trustee of the Sharon L. West Trust Agreement, to Maureen Jorde and Shawn Jorde, from Massachusetts, according to a copy of the trustee’s deed, a public record documenting the transaction.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer.