EAST PROVIDENCE – A 3,030-square-foot waterfront home in the Riverside section of the city recently sold for $1.3 million, marking the highest residential property sale ever recorded in the city, according to Residential Properties LTD, which represented the sellers.

The five-bedroom, four-bathroom property at 122-124 Riverside Drive sits on Bullocks Cove with an attached guest/rental cottage. The primary residence has a spacious first floor with a kitchen, sunroom, living room, dining area, and half bath, with two upper balconies overlooking the water.

The property features full, separate basements, including a sauna in the primary residence. The second floor of the main house has a primary suite, two sizable bedrooms and two full baths.

The cottage is equipped with a full eat-in kitchen, living room, two bedrooms and its own separate entrance and deck.

The home was most recently valued by East Providence assessors in fiscal year 2024 as being worth $804,500, according to the city’s online property tax evaluation database. Of that, $428,400

was attributed to the half acre of land and $376,000 was attributed to the home itself.

Alicia Reynolds of

Residential Properties represented the sellers in this transaction, which was Ralf Carriuolo Trust and Nancy Anne Carriuolo Trust.

Information about the buyers was not available.