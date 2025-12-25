East Side colonial built in 1930 with 6 bedrooms sells for $1.85M 

PROVIDENCE – A 5,200-square-foot colonial that was built in 1930 on the East Side of the city recently sold for $1.85 million, according to Residential Properties, which represented both sides of the transaction.

The 640 Elmgrove Ave. home contains six bedrooms, three full bathrooms and one half-bathroom, according to Residential Properties.

Residential Properties said the home recently underwent a complete renovation while retaining period details. The real estate firm noted that the property is situated on a corner lot and includes a fenced yard, a stone patio measuring approximately 200 square feet, and a greenhouse.

According to Residential Properties, the interior features a grand entry hall with a staircase, crown molding, and hardwood floors; a living room with a fireplace; a sunroom; and a formal dining room with crown molding and a chair rail. The real estate firm said the kitchen includes white cabinetry, quartz countertops, professional appliances, a center island, and a banquet seating area. A powder room and rear entry with access to a two-car garage measuring approximately 300 square feet complete the main floor.

Residential Properties said the second floor includes four bedrooms, including a primary suite with a walk-in closet, dressing room, and an en-suite bath with laundry. The firm also noted a private office and a second full bathroom on this level. The third floor contains two additional bedrooms and a bathroom.

The firm said the lower level includes a finished basement with a rec room and vintage cocktail bar. Residential Properties also noted the home has a finished attic.

The Elmgrove Avenue home was most recently valued by Providence property assessors in fiscal year 2025 as being worth a total of $1.65 million, according to the city’s online property tax evaluation database. The property’s 0.19 acres of land alone was valued to be worth $823,300, according to the online database.

Residential Properties sales associate Jim DeRentis represented parties on both sides of this transaction.

According to the trustee’s deed, a public record of the sale, the Elmgrove Avenue home was sold by Libby Peiser and Steven Peiser. The East Side property was purchased by Harrison Dulgarian, of Providence, according to the trustee’s deed.

