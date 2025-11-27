East Side colonial built in 1965 sells for $1.25M

PROVIDENCE – An “architecturally distinct residence” that is “set on a generous corner lot in one of Providence’s most desirable East Side neighborhoods” recently sold for $1.25 million, according to Compass Providence, which represented the seller in the deal.

The 5 Barbour Drive home has four bedrooms, three full bathrooms and one half-bathroom, with 4,700 square feet of living space.

Built in 1965, the two-story home includes a double-wide living room that flows into a formal dining area, the real estate firm said. Separately, a family room opens directly to the back deck and private backyard.

One of the home’s most notable features is a double-height library, Compass Providence said.

While the main level includes the home’s primary suite along with an additional bedroom, the second level features two bedrooms and an updated bathroom with a sauna.

The finished basement features a recreation room with a wet bar and a full bathroom.

The property comes with 0.21 acres of land, including a backyard.

The property also features an attached two-car garage, central air conditioning, off-street parking, private driveway, ample storage and a mature landscaped lot.

The home was most recently valued by Providence assessors in fiscal year 2025 as being worth $1.33 million, according to the city’s online property tax evaluation database.

Kira Greene, founding agent of Compass Providence, represented the seller. The buyer was represented by Jim DeRentis, of Residential Properties Ltd.

According to the warranty deed, a public record of the sale, the home was sold by Irina Rozovsky, of Providence, and it was purchased by Sulabh and Aditi Dhall, of Providence.

