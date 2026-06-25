East Side Colonial on Freeman Parkway Sells for $2.28M 

PROVIDENCE – A single-family home at 76 Freeman Parkway on Providence’s East Side sold for $2,275,000, according to Residential Properties Ltd.

The sale was among the highest-priced single-family home transactions in Providence this year, according to Residential Properties, citing data from the Rhode Island State-Wide Multiple Listing Service. Jim DeRentis, a sales associate with Residential Properties, represented the seller in the off-market transaction, according to the real estate firm.

Built in 1926, the Colonial-style home contains approximately 4,002 square feet of living space and is situated on a 0.28-acre lot in the Upper Freeman Parkway neighborhood, according to city tax assessor’s records for the property.

The residence includes five bedrooms, three full bathrooms and one half-bathroom, according to Residential Properties. Interior features include hardwood floors, a fireplaced living room, formal dining areas and a chef’s kitchen with direct access to the outdoor living spaces, the real estate firm said.

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The property also includes a second-floor primary suite, a media room, a partially finished basement and an in-ground swimming pool with an adjoining patio area, according to Residential Properties.

According to the Providence property assessor’s database, the home was assessed in 2025 at a total value of $1,651,700, including $860,800 for the land, $767,300 for the building and $23,600 for outbuildings.

According to the warranty deed, a public record of the transaction, the property was sold by Sarah Herreid, of Providence. The buyers were Jacob Kriegel and Allison Letica-Kriegel, of Boston.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributor. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @Marc_La_Rock.