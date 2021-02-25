East Side condo penthouse sells for $1M

PROVIDENCE – A penthouse condominium on the East Side of Providence has sold for $1 million. It involved the sale of units 2-6 at 157 Waterman St.
The sellers and buyers were represented by the Greene | Sweeney team of Residential Properties Ltd.
The condo is located in the Gammell House building, which has an elevator accessing the unit. The foyer has a 10-foot ceiling. The unit includes a living area with fireplace and custom built-in shelving, a home office, a private rear deck and a primary bedroom suite with a full bathroom.
Guests have their own suite.
The location is within walking distance of Wayland Square and Brown University.
The former owners were Philip H. and Kim A. Keck, who purchased the unit for $740,500 in October 2016, according to Providence real estate records. They sold the property to Bernard V. Buonanno Jr., trustee of Bernard V. Buonanno Jr. Trust.
The deed was recorded on Feb. 12.
Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at MacDonald@PBN.com.
