East Side home in Providence sells for 2026 county-high $3.28M

PROVIDENCE – A Colonial revival home at 750 Elmgrove Ave. on Providence’s East Side recently sold for nearly $3.28 million, according to Residential Properties Ltd., representing both sides of the transaction, which it called the biggest sale in the county in 2026 thus far.

Set on roughly a half-acre in the city’s Upper Elmgrove neighborhood, the home contains six bedrooms, five full bathrooms and one half-bath across more than 8,700 square feet of living space.

Originally built in the 1920s, the residence features a grand entry hall with a staircase extending three levels, raised paneled walls, floor-to-ceiling windows and multiple fireplaces, according to Residential Properties. The main level also includes a family room with a curving bay window overlooking the grounds, along with a renovated kitchen featuring quartz countertops, a breakfast room, butler’s pantry and mudroom.

The upper floors include a redesigned primary suite with custom built-ins, a walk-in closet and spa-style bathroom, along with five additional bedrooms and a dedicated home office, according to Residential Properties. The lower level contains a recreation room, gym and full bathroom. Outdoor features include a bluestone patio and landscaped grounds, the real estate firm said, and the home comes with a finished garage.

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According to a Zillow listing containing info from Residential Properties, the property was built in 1922 (Providence property records list the home as having been built in 1927).

City tax assessment records show the property was most recently valued at $3.03 million for fiscal year 2025, including approximately $963,700 for the land and $2.06 million for the building.

Residential Properties sales associate Jim DeRentis represented the seller and Residential Properties sales associate Ellen Kasle represented the buyer in the transaction.

Information about the buyer and seller was not immediately available through the city’s online property tax evaluation database, which currently lists the owner as “private owner.”

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @Marc_La_Rock.