East Side home on Freeman Parkway sells for $3.1M

PROVIDENCE – A historic home on Freeman Parkway on Providence’s East Side recently sold for $3.1 million, marking the highest residential sale of 2026 so far in both the city and Providence County, according to Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, citing Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service records.
The home at 140 Freeman Parkway contains four bedrooms, three full bathrooms, two half-bathrooms and offers more than 5,300 square feet of living space.
Built in 1900, the brick residence sits on a corner lot in the Freeman Plat neighborhood and has been extensively renovated in recent years, according to Mott & Chace. Interior features include a chef’s kitchen with marble countertops and high-end appliances, a formal dining room and a family room with vaulted ceilings and a wood-burning fireplace.
The primary suite includes dual walk-in closets and a bathroom with a soaking tub and steam shower, while radiant heat is installed in the home’s bathrooms, according to Mott & Chace. Additional features include a butler’s pantry, a breakfast room and a bar room with a wet bar and detailed millwork.
According to the Providence property assessor’s database, the property was assessed in fiscal year 2025 at nearly $2.4 million, including $912,200 attributed to land and $1.5 million to the building.
Michael J. Sweeney of Mott & Chace represented the sellers in this transaction. Kira Greene of Compass Inc. represented the buyers.
According to a warranty deed, the property was sold by Michael Sweeney to Diana Revkin and Yair Jordan Svorai.
Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @Marc_La_Rock.