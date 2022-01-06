East Side home sells for $1.7M

PROVIDENCE – A turn-of-the-20th-century, brick colonial on the East Side of Providence recently sold for $1.7 million, making it the city’s first recorded sale over $1 million in 2022, according to Residential Properties Ltd., citing the Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service database.

The 4,601-square-foot home at 165 Blackstone Blvd., sitting on a 0.23-acre property, includes six bedrooms, three bull bathrooms, one half-bathroom and two fireplaces, according to records from the Providence city assessor’s office. The three-floor home features 10-foot-high ceilings, hardwood floors, a slate roof and a finished attic space. There’s also a recently renovated kitchen, according to Residential Properties.

Outside the home is a two-car garage and a shed. The backyard includes a patio, which can be reached through a library in the home, and a fenced yard.

Within walking distance of Blackstone Boulevard and Brown University, the property was last assessed by the city at $938,000 in 2021, according to city records.

The home was sold by Michael Marino and Matthew Marino to Allen Scott, according to the Providence Recorder of Deeds Office.

