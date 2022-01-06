East Side home sells for $1.7M

PROVIDENCE – A turn-of-the-20th-century, brick colonial on the East Side of Providence recently sold for $1.7 million, making it the city’s first recorded sale over $1 million in 2022, according to Residential Properties Ltd., citing the Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service database.
The 4,601-square-foot home at 165 Blackstone Blvd., sitting on a 0.23-acre property, includes six bedrooms, three bull bathrooms, one half-bathroom and two fireplaces, according to records from the Providence city assessor’s office. The three-floor home features 10-foot-high ceilings, hardwood floors, a slate roof and a finished attic space. There’s also a recently renovated kitchen, according to Residential Properties.
Outside the home is a two-car garage and a shed. The backyard includes a patio, which can be reached through a library in the home, and a fenced yard.
Within walking distance of Blackstone Boulevard and Brown University, the property was last assessed by the city at $938,000 in 2021, according to city records.
The home was sold by Michael Marino and Matthew Marino to Allen Scott, according to the Providence Recorder of Deeds Office.
Marc Larocque is a PBN staff writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @LaRockPBN.
