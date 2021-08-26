East Side home sells for $2.3M

PROVIDENCE – An East Side home has sold for $2.3 million, the highest sale price in the Providence neighborhood since December 2019, according to Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty Thursday.

The 5,850-square-foot home, located at 166 President Ave., was built circa 1911 and features six bedrooms, three bathrooms and one half-bath. The home has three fireplaces, according to property records, as well as an open porch. The property spans 0.3 acres.

The realty company said the home went under contract in less than one week of hitting the market.

Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty represented the seller and RE/MAX Professionals represented the buyer.

The seller was Nisha K. Lulla, according to deed records, and the buyer was Ramin R. Tabaddor. The property was last assessed at $1.5 million and was previously purchased for $1.7 million in 2018.