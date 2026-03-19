East Side home sells for $2.65M, second-highest Providence sale of 2026

PROVIDENCE – A single-family home on the East Side of Providence recently sold for $2.65 million, marking the second-highest residential sale in the city so far in 2026, according to Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty.

The home at 201 Arlington Ave. contains six bedrooms, four full bathrooms and two half-bathrooms.

The Federal-style brick residence was originally built in 1911 and offers approximately 5,800 square feet of living space. The home was later redesigned by designer Michael Booth, who reworked the historic property while preserving its architectural character, according to Mott & Chace.

Interior features include a living room fireplace and decorative elements such as Paris-sourced antiques, Fortuny fabrics and burlap wallcovering in the home’s three-story stair hall, the real estate firm said.

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The property is located on Arlington Avenue on Providence’s East Side, near Blackstone Boulevard and the shops and restaurants of the Hope Village area.

According to the Providence online property assessor’s database, the property was assessed in fiscal year 2025 at $1.68 million, including $812,800 for the land and $865,200 for the building.

Sweeney Advisory Group of Mott & Chace represented both the sellers and the buyer in the transaction, according to the firm.

A warranty deed recorded in the Providence land evidence records shows that the home was sold by Michael Booth and Michael Oliva, of Providence, to Graham Brewster, of Providence.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @Marc_La_Rock.