East Side home sells for $2M, marking city’s second-highest residential sale of 2025

PROVIDENCE – A 2,900-square-foot home on the East Side of Providence recently sold for $2 million, making it the second-highest-selling home of the year in the city, according to Residential Properties Ltd., which represented the seller in this transaction.

The 129 Williams St. home, built in 1844, contains three bedrooms, three bathrooms and one half-bathroom, according to Residential Properties, which cited records kept by the Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service to show this was the city’s second-highest-selling home of the year.

The Greek Revival home was renovated but retains period details, including pine floors, mantels, pocket doors, and moldings, according to Residential Properties. The 2½-story home also features newly added custom built-ins, French doors and ample storage, the firm said.

The kitchen, which contains limestone countertops and stainless steel appliances, opens up to a family room with a fireplace and a dining area, the real estate firm said.

The second-floor primary suite comes with a sitting room and walk-in closet, while the half-floor above that features an office with built-in twin beds, plus a bedroom and a third full bath, according to Residential Properties.

The property comes with 0.07 acres of land, according to public records. The backyard comes with gardens, a dining area and a grilling area, according to Residential Properties.

The home was most recently valued by Providence assessors in fiscal year 2024 as being worth $790,900, according to the city’s online property tax evaluation database. The 0.07 acres of land alone is worth $376,000.

Residential Properties sales associate Ralph Curti represented the seller as the listing agent in this transaction. The buyer was represented by Kira Greene, founding agent of Compass Providence.

According to the warranty deed, a public record of the sale, the home was sold by Mary Killeen Connor, of Providence, and it was purchased by ABC Forum LLC, a limited liability company based in Teton Village, Wyo.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X @Marc_La_Rock.