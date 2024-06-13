East Side home sells for $3.07M, highest price ever for Hope Street

PROVIDENCE – A historic home on College Hill recently sold for $3.07 million, making it the biggest price for a residential property transaction in the history of Hope Street, according to Residential Properties Ltd., citing records kept by the Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service.

The 169 Hope St. home was constructed in 1888 and is known as the Zechariah Chafee Jr. House, the real estate firm said. The historic home contains six bedrooms, four full bathrooms and one half-bathroom.

At one point in 1977, the building was uprooted from its original location closer to Power Street around 1,000 feet to the south, according to Residential Properties and the Providence Preservation Society in its 2003 Guide to Providence Architecture.

The 4,500-square-foot home “retains its original architectural details,” according to Residential Properties, including high ceilings, crown moldings, four fireplaces, pocket doors and hardwood floors.

Recent updates to the 2¾-story home, according to Residential Properties, include an expanded kitchen with built-in seating, an oversized island, natural quartzite counters and a Wolf gas cooktop. The home also features renovated marble and tile bathrooms, new Pella windows and new mechanical systems, according to the real estate firm.

A two-story, two-port garage was built in 2015 next to the home, providing parking space along with a large loft, which can be used for a studio, office, or game room, according to Residential Properties. The side of the garage features a built-in grilling and fireplace station, the firm said.

The home was most recently valued by Providence assessors in fiscal year 2023 as being worth $1.28 million, with $404,800 of that attributed to the 0.52 acres of land.

Residential Properties sales associates Paula Morrison and Liz Bodell represented the seller as co-listing agents in this transaction. Rebecca Mayer, of Compass Providence, represented the buyer.

According to the warranty deed, a public record of the sale, the home was sold by C. Scott Stevenson and Sarah Stevenson, of Providence, to Michael Himelfarb and Nadine Himelfarb, of Providence.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @LaRockObama.