Eastside Marketplace, Stop & Shop in Johnston are closing down

PROVIDENCE – A Stop & Shop supermarket in Johnston and the Eastside Marketplace at 176 Pitman St. in Providence will close by the end of the year, the stores’ parent company Ahold Delhaize’s U.S. announced Friday. Two Rhode Island locations are part of 32 underperforming stores the company is closing in the Northeast. Stop &

Two Rhode Island locations are part of 32 underperforming stores the company is closing in the Northeast. Stop & Shop will still have 350 locations across five states, including 25 in Rhode Island, according to the release.

“Stop & Shop is proud of the deep roots and community ties we have developed as a neighborhood grocer of more than 100 years, and we remain committed to nourishing our associates, customers and communities,” said Gordon Reid, president of Quincy, Mass.-based Stop & Shop Supermarket Co. “As we announced in May, Stop & Shop has evaluated its overall store portfolio and made the difficult decision to close underperforming stores to create a healthy base for the future growth of our brand.”

The 32 stores are expected to close on or before Nov. 2. Stop & Shop said it will communicate specific store closing dates to local customers well in advance.

said it will also close 10 stores in New Jersey, eight stores in Massachusetts, seven stores in New York, five stores in Connecticut.

The company said employees at affected stores would be offered other jobs within the company. Stop & Shop didn't immediately respond to The Associated Press when asked how many people are employed at the 32 stores.

“Since 2018, we have completed more than 190 store remodels, with the customer shopping experience in mind,” Reed said. “We look forward to continuing to serve and care for our communities and to grow Stop & Shop as a local brand for many years to come.”