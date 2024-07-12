Eastside Marketplace, Stop & Shop in Johnston are closing down

By
-
THE OWNERS of the Eastside Marketplace in Providence and a Stop & Shop location in Johnston say those stores will close by the end of the year. / PBN FILE PHOTO/MARY MACDONALD
THE OWNERS of the Eastside Marketplace in Providence and a Stop & Shop location in Johnston say those stores will close by the end of the year. / PBN FILE PHOTO/MARY MACDONALD

PROVIDENCE – A Stop & Shop supermarket in Johnston and the Eastside Marketplace at 176 Pitman St. in Providence will close by the end of the year, the stores’ parent company Ahold Delhaize’s U.S. announced Friday.  Two Rhode Island locations are part of 32 underperforming stores the company is closing in the Northeast. Stop &

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display