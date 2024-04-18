Eastwell House at Farmlands in Portsmouth sells for $3.9M

PORTSMOUTH – A New England shingle-style home and the 3 acres of land it stands on in Portsmouth recently sold for $3.9 million, making it among the top five home sales in the town so far this year, according to Residential Properties Ltd., which represented the buyer.

The 110 Farmlands Drive home contains five bedrooms, four bathrooms and two half-bathrooms, with a two-story foyer featuring a grand staircase, an attached carriage house and a wraparound bluestone terrace with a circular veranda, according to Residential Properties.

The property is known as Eastwell House at Farmlands, and it’s part of a greater 67-acre site of a saltwater farm, the real estate firm said. Residential Properties cited the Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service when stating this was one of the top five home sales in Portsmouth so far this year.

The 6,400-square-foot home features wide-plank, white oak floors, custom mill work, upstairs and downstairs laundries, and a finished basement featuring a half-bath, den, gym, cedar closet and painting studio, according to Residential Properties.

Built in 2006, the home also features a double-sided fireplace, warming both the kitchen and formal dining area, the real estate firm said. The kitchen features Sub-Zero and Wolf appliances.

The property was most recently valued by Portsmouth assessors in 2023 as being worth $2.5 million, according to the town’s online property tax evaluation database. Of that total value, $777,600 was attributed to the 3 acres of land, with $1.72 million attributed to the home itself.

Residential Properties sales associate Lee Scura Holloway represented the buyer, while the home was listed for the seller by Leslie Hogan, of Hogan Associates Christie’s International Real Estate.

A record of the sale of the home was not immediately available through the town’s online land records database.

