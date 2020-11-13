EB crucial to healthy economy

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

- Advertisement -

When a major employer announces an in-person press event in the middle of a raging pandemic, you want to be there. Thankfully, the news from General Dynamics Electric Boat on Nov. 6 was all good, and a reminder that better economic times are ahead for the state. The company announced a $9.5 billion U.S. Navy…