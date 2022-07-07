EBCAP CEO and president Roy to retire later this year

NEWPORT – East Bay Community Action Program will have a new top executive by the end of this year.

The health and human services nonprofit that serves both Newport and Bristol counties, as well as East Providence, announced Thursday that CEO and President Dennis Roy will retire later this year. Roy’s career in community action programs spans 34 years, including the last 18 as EBCAP’s top leader, EBCAP said.

The organization said there’s no definitive date as to when Roy will depart from EBCAP as the agency is currently conducting a national search – led by EBCAP board Chairman Jim Vincent – for Roy’s successor. Roy will still lead the organization while the search is ongoing and will help with the leadership transition, EBCAP said.

EBCAP said Roy’s leadership was instrumental in helping the agency grow since becoming CEO and president in 2004. Among the achievements are securing $3 million in federal funding to build in 2010 a new health center in the city’s north end and expanding services when EBCAP merged with East Bay Center in 2016.

Also, during the COVID-19 pandemic, Roy led EBCAP’s response with the organization providing test kits and vaccines, emergency food and personal protective equipment, and assistance to families with remote learning support, the agency said. Currently, EBCAP provides services to more than 30,000 clients and patients annually through the agency’s 28 locations, with a $44 million operating budget, EBCAP said.

Roy was also selected by Providence Business News in 2020 as one of the publication’s Leaders & Achievers. He told PBN at the time the wave of the future of health care is to integrate primary care with behavioral health.

“It unites the mind and the body with one service-delivery system,” Roy said at the time.

In a statement Thursday, Roy said it’s been a “privilege” working with the EBCAP staff that does “their best to serve every member of our community.”

“It is inspiring to witness the progress that our families make in achieving their goals through our support,” Roy said. “I have had the opportunity to engage with so many community leaders who strive to make a difference in our communities.”

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.