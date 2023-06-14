EbLens closing all of its stores, including 4 in R.I.

PROVIDENCE – Clothing retailer EbLens, which has four stores in Rhode island, announced on social media on Tuesday that it is in the process of closing all of its stores.

The chain, which began in New Britain, Conn., in 1949 has 50 locations throughout Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, Rhode Island and Massachusetts, including three stores in Bristol County.

In Rhode Island, two stores are in Providence, one is in North Providence, and one is in Pawtucket.

The reasons for the sudden closure were unclear. According to WJAR-TV NBC 10, a spokesperson for a firm overseeing the closings blamed declining sales. Representatives from EbLens could not be reached for comment.

The retailer, mostly known for its lower prices for designer sneakers, has begun selling its inventory at 30% off, according to advertisements on social media.

The Rhode Island stores are at 361 Reservoir Ave. and 43 Plainfield St. in Providence, 27 Smithfield Road in North Providence, and 307 Armistice Blvd. in Pawtucket.