Economic forecast: Inflation putting squeeze on companies, workers

By
-
UNEASY FEELING: While Therese Sloane, a store leader for Ocean State Job Lot in North Kingstown, has gotten several raises during her time there, she is seeing expenses such as gas and utilities increase. / PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
UNEASY FEELING: While Therese Sloane, a store leader for Ocean State Job Lot in North Kingstown, has gotten several raises during her time there, she is seeing expenses such as gas and utilities increase. / PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
Daniel Shedd has always made it a point to offer competitive wages to the workers of his Warren manufacturing company, but what he used to think of as competitive is no longer enough. Prior to the pandemic, Shedd offered a starting pay that was $1.50 above the state’s minimum wage – a reflection of the…

You must be a subscriber to read this content. To keep reading and receive unlimited access subscribe today for only $1.
Subscribe Now Already a Subscriber? Login now

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display