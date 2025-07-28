Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

NORTH KINGSTOWN – At least 9,000 children in South Sudan will receive life-saving nutrition thanks to a new partnership between Edesia Inc., Ocean State Job Lot and Provision Ministry. Spearheaded by Provision Ministry, the R.I. State Police will escort a convoy of seven trucks on Tuesday to deliver 95 pallets, 285,000 pounds, of Edesia's Plumpy'Nut product from Job Lot's distribution center in North Kingstown to the Port of Newark in New Jersey. World Vision, one of the world’s largest humanitarian relief agencies, will fund the ocean freight to South Sudan, and will be responsible for distributing the Plumpy’Nut to children on ground upon the freight's arrival.

Edesia President and founder Navyn Salem said that it will take upward of six weeks for the freight to reach South Sudan, but it will take more time to transport the food inland.

