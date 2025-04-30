Edesia’s warehouse piling up without new federal government orders for 2025

By
-
EDESIA INC. President and Founder Navyn Salem at the nonprofit's North Kingstown warehouse, where pallets of life-saving therapeutic food products are once again stockpiling due to the federal government not placing any new orders for 2025. / PBN FILE PHOTO/MICHAEL PERSSON

NORTH KINGSTOWN – Edesia Inc. President and Founder Navyn Salem said the humanitarian aid agency’s warehouse is once again piling up with life-saving food products – which feeds malnourished children across the world – because the federal government hasn’t placed any new orders yet for 2025. Salem said Edesia did receive federal payments for the

