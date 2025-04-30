At the time, Edesia had not received any USAID payments since November, despite $200 million in federal funds being allocated for Edesia in May 2024. Last year alone, USAID accounted for 85% of Edesia’s funding.

Salem said there have been no new layoffs since last month, and there are no plans to do so at the moment.

Meanwhile on April 28, U.S. Rep. Seth Magaziner, D-R.I., announced that he would be speaking on the House floor every day until federal funding for emergency food aid is restored to provide Edesia with new work orders.