Edgewood Victorian sells for $1.25M, highest price for Cranston since 2017

CRANSTON – A waterfront Victorian in the city’s Edgewood neighborhood has sold for $1.25 million. It is the highest price for a single-family home in the city since 2017, according to Residential Properties Ltd., which represented the sellers and the buyers.
The five-bedroom, three-bathroom house at 42 Bluff Ave. was built in 1904. It has a private pool, lush landscaping and has had the same family ownership for 56 years, according to the listing.
It has 180-degree views of Narragansett Bay from a wrap-around porch and a private dock and boat house. The location is a few minutes’ walk to Pawtuxet Village.
The property sellers were identified in Cranston assessment records as Henry E. and Patricia Childers. The new owners were identified in deed records as Patricia and Kelly E. McLaughlin.
Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at MacDonald@PBN.com.
Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.