EDITOR’S CHOICE
Central R.I. Chamber helps businesses prepare for disasters
THE CENTRAL RHODE ISLAND Chamber of Commerce will hold a disaster preparedness workshop titled “Preparing for the Unexpected: Disaster Plan Workshop for Your Business,” hosted by the Washington Trust Business Center. Presenters Ryan Mason, co-owner of ServiceMaster By Mason who has provided restoration and specialty cleaning services to thousands of businesses, and Beth Markowski-Roop, the company’s marketing director, will help attendees identify disaster concerns, provide tips to avoid them and create a disaster recovery plan.
FRIDAY, FEB. 20, 9-10:30 A.M. Free. Washington Trust Business Center, 3280 Post Road, Warwick. INFO AND REGISTRATION: tinyurl.com/4syw24kn
Hospitality discussion
THE GREATER NEWPORT Chamber of Commerce will hold an Advocacy Update session with the Rhode Island Hospitality Association, hosted by Innovate Newport. Ryan Moot, manager of business development and government affairs at the hospitality association, leads this free monthly series, which is designed to bring hospitality and food service operators together for a quick, informative briefing on the latest legislative and regulatory issues impacting the hospitality industry.
FRIDAY, FEB. 13, 9-10 A.M. Free. Innovate Newport, 513 Broadway, 2nd floor cafe, Newport. INFO AND REGISTRATION: tinyurl.com/34fz976s
Staying informed
THE SOUTHERN RHODE ISLAND Chamber of Commerce will hold a discussion entitled “News Media in the Misinformation Age,” hosted by the Kingston Free Library. Join the Chamber for a conversation with journalist Philip Eil about the current state of news media, how we got to this complex and chaotic moment, and what media consumers can do to maintain a healthy information diet.
TUESDAY, FEB. 17, 6-7 P.M. Free. Kingston Free Library, Potter Hall, 2605 Kingstown Road, South Kingstown.INFO AND REGISTRATION: tinyurl.com/23uf8s3y
RI VegFest
THE WATERFIRE ARTS CENTER will host the sixth annual RI VegFest, a fully vegan food festival. The event is a fun and educational, fully vegan indoor festival featuring more than 85 vendors, restaurants, vegan artists, makers, food producers, nonprofits and retailers. Restaurants will have meals for sale, and some may offer samples. The Inside Voices bar will be stocked with beer and special vegan mocktails and cocktails, using local and regional spirits.
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY, FEB. 21-22, NOON TO 5 P.M. $12.25 per day. The WaterFire Arts Center, 475 Valley St., Providence. INFO AND REGISTRATION: tinyurl.com/4arfxfba
Unlocking your potential
THE TRI-TOWN CHAMBER of Commerce will hold a “She Means Business” networking discussion for women entrepreneurs and professionals. This monthly networking group is led by Leigh-Ann Larson, a licensed mental health counselor, intuitive leadership coach, and founder and CEO of Elevate Counseling Services. She blends practical business insight with intuitive wisdom to guide entrepreneurs in unlocking their fullest potential. The group explores leadership, strategy and visionary topics designed to elevate both business performance and personal alignment.
MONDAY, FEB. 23, NOON TO 1 P.M. Free/members; $10/nonmembers. Online. INFO AND REGISTRATION: tinyurl.com/bdr6ca6p
Getting started
THE RHODE ISLAND Small Business Development Center will hold a Startup Foundations online workshop titled “How to Start a Business.” This monthly introductory webinar is designed for aspiring entrepreneurs who are considering starting a business. This session breaks down components of launching a business, including time commitment, legal and financial considerations, market validation and the mindset required to move from concept to execution. The speaker will be RISBDC counselor Maggie Longo.
MONDAY, FEB. 23, 4-6 P.M. Free. Online. INFO AND REGISTRATION: tinyurl.com/ysya6zzz
Leadership luncheon
THE GREATER PROVIDENCE Chamber of Commerce will hold its 2026 Rhode Island Legislative Leadership Luncheon, hosted by the R.I. Convention Center. Chamber President Laurie White will host a candid conversation with leaders of the R.I. House and Senate as they respond to questions regarding critical issues facing the business community and their priorities for the coming year.
TUESDAY, FEB. 24, NOON TO 1:30 P.M. $90. R.I. Convention Center, 1 Sabin St., 5th Floor Ballroom, Providence. INFO AND REGISTRATION: tinyurl.com/57kktvtz
Chamber celebration
THE NORTHERN RHODE ISLAND Chamber of Commerce will hold its 35th Annual Celebration, hosted by Bally’s Twin River Lincoln Casino Resort. Network with fellow members, guests, elected officials, and business and nonprofit leaders while celebrating the work of the Chamber and recognizing two individuals with awards. Woonsocket Mayor Christopher Beauchamp will receive the Barbara C. Burlingame Distinguished Public Service Award. William Tsonos, president of the Rhode Island region of Beacon Bank, will receive the Ben G. Mondor Award.
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 25, 4:45-7:30 P.M. $175/members; $225/nonmembers. Bally’s Twin River Lincoln Casino Resort, 100 Twin River Road, Lincoln. INFO AND REGISTRATION: tinyurl.com/3y3tndmp
Business after hours
THE ONE SOUTHCOAST CHAMBER of Commerce will hold a Business After Hours networking session, hosted by HealthFirst Family Care Center Inc. The event provides an opportunity for attendees to build relationships in a relaxed setting. Attendees are encouraged to bring their business cards for a chance to win the door prize. Appetizers will be served and a cash bar will be available.
THURSDAY, FEB. 26, 5-7 P.M. Free/members; $25/nonmembers. HealthFirst Family Care Center, 387 Quarry St., #100, Fall River. INFO AND REGISTRATION: tinyurl.com/38p8k5x2
Spring festival
THE RHODE ISLAND Spring Festival will be held, hosted by Community Marketing/Bridal Shows by Kelly. The annual event, produced by Kelly Carlini of Community Marketing/Bridal Shows by Kelly, features local small-business vendors, crafters, food trucks, fashion, shopping and family activities in celebration of the spring season. This year’s event will feature approximately 90 vendors. Free parking is available, including at the West Warwick High School.
SATURDAY, MARCH 28, 11 A.M. TO 3 P.M. Free. West Warwick Civic Center, Thomas Lamb Field House, 100 Factory St., West Warwick. INFO AND REGISTRATION: tinyurl.com/4v8pr2u2