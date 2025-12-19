Editor’s Choice: Central R.I. Chamber workshop will focus on time management

EDITOR’S CHOICETHE WOONASQUATUCKET RIVER Watershed Council will hold a Winter Solstice Celebration at the Leo Bouchard Conservation Center. The event will feature guided hikes, hands-on crafts and refreshments. Hikes will depart at 10:30 a.m. and noon, taking short, beginner-friendly loops through the Wolf Hill Preserve. Inside the center, guests can enjoy crafts, hot cider, seasonal treats, and environmental education activities. Registration is encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome.Free Leo Bouchard Conservation Center, 5 Waterview Drive, Smithfield.: tinyurl.com/2pwaf9k3THE TRI-TOWN CHAMBER of Commerce will hold its weekly Tri-Town Connectors group meeting at the Norton Media Center. Whether looking for new clients, strategic partnerships, or fresh perspectives, the group provides a welcoming space to help grow businesses. Meetings typically last an hour, but members often extend their time to connect through one-on-one conversations or casual networking until 9 a.m.Free Norton Media Center, 184 West Main St., Suite 8, 2nd Floor, Norton.: tinyurl.com/6bkxy6njTHE RHODE ISLAND Small Business Development Center will hold a workshop designed to help Rhode Island small-business owners build a clear and effective marketing plan for 2026. SBA marketing outreach specialist Amanda Basse will cover how to identify a target audience and understand what drives them; set achievable marketing goals that align with business objectives; choose the right marketing channels, including digital, print, social and more; build a 12-month marketing calendar to keep things on track; and measure what’s working while adjusting what’s not.Free Online.: tinyurl.com/32rm7fnsTHE SOUTHERN RHODE ISLAND Chamber of Commerce will hold a Second Friday Coffee event, hosted by The Bow Bar. The meetup provides an opportunity to network with the best and brightest of southern Rhode Island’s local business community in a relaxed setting. Attendees are encouraged to bring their business card.$5/members; $10/nonmembers Southern Rhode Island Chamber of Commerce, 230 Old Tower Hill Road, South Kingstown.: tinyurl.com/4j8u2hd5THE CENTER FOR WOMEN & Enterprise will hold a workshop titled “Exploring the Government Marketplace,” led by Sandra Ledbetter, government sales adviser for the Massachusetts Small Business Development Center. Attendees will learn key indicators that signal when a business is ready to enter the state/municipal markets and the federal market; and tips to prepare for success in the government marketplace.Free Online.: tinyurl.com/4chte49uTHE EAST BAY CHAMBER of Commerce will hold a Monthly Mingle meetup, hosted by Anytime Fitness Bristol. The event will provide an opportunity to meet and get together with businesspeople to exchange ideas and develop new relationships in an informal, relaxed setting. Light appetizers will be provided.$5/members; $10/nonmembers Anytime Fitness Bristol, 576 Metacom Ave., Unit 15, Bristol.: tinyurl.com/3kk5efvhTHE RHODE ISLAND Small Business Development Center will hold a three-part growth series for local entrepreneurs focused on mindset, money and marketing titled “The New Year, New You Entrepreneur Series.” The January session titled “Mindset: Renewing Your Why & Reimagining What’s Possible” and featuring speaker Chelsea Brehm, Northern Rhode Island regional director at the development center, will help entrepreneurs reconnect with their purpose, reignite their commitment to growth and build the mental and emotional resilience needed to lead effectively in changing times.Free: tinyurl.com/3zbr6r9bTHE NORTHERN RHODE ISLAND Chamber of Commerce will hold a workshop titled “Level Up: How to Choose the Right Marketing Channels for Your Business,” presented by Amanda Basse, marketing outreach specialist in the Rhode Island District Office of the U.S. Small Business Administration. In the constantly shifting digital landscape, one of the biggest mistakes brands make is spreading themselves too thin. Choosing the right marketing channels in 2026 is about clarity, not coverage. Registration is required.Free Online.: tinyurl.com/3jjeu4s8THE TRI-TOWN CHAMBER of Commerce will hold a workshop titled “Unlock Your Business Potential,” hosted by HarborOne Bank. Attendees will hear from local experts about products, services, resources and educational programs available to help their business thrive. Following a short program, there will be an opportunity to network. Light refreshments will be provided.Free HarborOne Bank, 131 Copeland Drive, Mansfield.: tinyurl.com/mpuf3hty